USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly rose in Baghdad on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,200 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD rates took the apposite way, registering 148,700 (buying) and 1478,300 (selling) IQD for every 100 USD.