USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in Baghdad and Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148250 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital reached 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the buying and selling rates of 148400 and 148200 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.