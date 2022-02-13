USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,000 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,200 and 148,050 IQD to 100 USD, respectively, according to our correspondent.