USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-24T08:25:15+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight notch in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,500 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,550 and 147,350 IQD to 100 USD.

