Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-18T08:45:23+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight notch in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,750 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Sunday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,850 and 147,700 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-10-16 07:43:57
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-04-05 08:02:42
USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-25 07:52:59
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-16 07:45:42
USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-17 15:40:04
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, remain unchanged in Erbil

Date: 2022-04-12 07:45:14
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, remain unchanged in Erbil

USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-30 08:02:36
USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-23 16:14:43
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad's markets