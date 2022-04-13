Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-13T09:06:26+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a climb in the markets of Baghdad on Wednesday, but no change in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147800 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147900 and 147700 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad, rises in Erbil on Sunday

Date: 2022-01-30 08:11:14
USD/IQD maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad, rises in Erbil on Sunday

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-31 15:43:11
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Wednesday

Date: 2022-03-23 15:48:37
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Wednesday

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-22 14:39:13
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-15 15:32:18
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-13 08:06:35
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-05 15:25:24
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-08 08:02:48
USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil