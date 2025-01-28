USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar fell in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the country's stock exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 149,900 IQD per $100, compared to 150,350 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling prices in local Baghdad markets stood at 151,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 149,900 IQD.