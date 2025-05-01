USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar recorded an upward trend against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,650 IQD per $100, up from 144,550 IQD earlier in the day.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling rate stood at 145,500 IQD, while the buying rate was 143,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 144,600 IQD, with a buying price of 144,450 IQD per $100.