USD/IQD exchange rates inch down in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar slightly declined, on Saturday, in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registering 145,150 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s local exchange shops stood at 146,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 144,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 144,950 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 144,850 IQD per $100.