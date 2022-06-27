Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-27T08:15:16+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, June 27, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148075 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148250 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-28 14:57:40
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Monday

Date: 2022-02-15 16:15:50
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Monday

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-01 14:29:26
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-20 08:11:16
USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-17 08:42:15
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-23 07:28:31
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil