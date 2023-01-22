USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 164500 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the USD selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 165000 and 164000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 163600 and 163575 IQD to 100, respectively.