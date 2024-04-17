USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar against the Iraqi dinar recorded a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday evening.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered 148,300 IQD per $100. A decrease from the morning rates of 148,750 IQD.

the selling prices at exchange shops reached 149,250 IQD, while the buying price was 147,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 148,250 IQD, and the buying price reached 148,000 IQD per $100.