USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar decreased on Tuesday in Baghdad and in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates decreased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges to reach 148,250 IQD per $100.

Selling prices in exchange shops reached 149,250 IQD, while the buying price stood at 147,250 IQD per $100.

InErbil, the selling price recorded 148,350 IQD and the buying price reached 148,250 IQD per $100.