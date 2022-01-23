Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-23T07:55:42+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,950 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Sunday's opening rate.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates stood at 148,200 and 148,100 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

related

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-22 14:39:13
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-15 15:32:18
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-05 15:25:24
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD rests at the morning rates on Saturday

Date: 2021-11-20 14:58:13
USD rests at the morning rates on Saturday

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD rests at morning rates at the closure of Baghdad's exchanges

Date: 2021-10-05 14:26:35
USD rests at morning rates at the closure of Baghdad's exchanges

USD/IQD went opposite ways in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

Date: 2022-01-16 07:55:18
USD/IQD went opposite ways in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

USD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-30 14:56:08
USD closes higher in Baghdad