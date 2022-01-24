USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147900 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Sunday's opening rate.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates stood at 147950 and 147800 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.