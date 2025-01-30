USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a closure rate of 150,400 IQD per $100, down from 150,250 IQD the previous day.

Local exchange offices in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 151,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,250 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 150,150 IQD.