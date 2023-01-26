USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 161,000 IQD to 100, 400 IQD above yesterday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the USD selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 162,000 and 160,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 162,600 and 162,575 IQD to 100, respectively.