USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 165,400 IQD to 100, 3,400 IQD above Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the USD selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 166,000 and 165,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 165,500 and 165,450 IQD to 100, respectively.