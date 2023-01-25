USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 160,600 IQD to 100, 2,100 IQD above yesterday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the USD selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 161,000 and 160,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 162,500 and 162,475 IQD to 100, respectively.