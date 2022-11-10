Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-10T08:54:51+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147050 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147500 and 146500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 147250 and 147150 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-30 07:33:05
USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-21 08:20:22
USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-01 09:13:39
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-09-12 08:09:46
USD/IQD exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-16 07:45:42
USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-20 15:41:32
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-30 07:44:00
USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-23 07:55:42
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil