Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate remain the same in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-02T08:11:02+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate remain the same in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad, and dropped in Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 146300 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 146750 and 145750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 145800 and 145700 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rate rises in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-29 07:45:11
USD/IQD exchange rate rises in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-07 07:49:47
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-03 14:48:58
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-17 08:16:42
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-04 16:17:00
USD/IQD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-09-04 08:44:24
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-21 16:17:00
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-07-05 08:15:48
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad, Erbil