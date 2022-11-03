Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-03T07:48:45+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbs in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 146500 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147000 and 146000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 146400 and 146300 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-11 08:29:07
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-08 13:50:24
USD closes higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-01 15:20:21
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD edges slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-16 09:22:59
USD/IQD edges slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-30 07:33:05
USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-16 15:06:51
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD rates kept unchanged in Baghdad on Sunday

Date: 2022-08-28 10:52:44
USD/IQD rates kept unchanged in Baghdad on Sunday

USD/IQD exchange rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-10-20 07:42:35
USD/IQD exchange rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil