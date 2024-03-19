USD/IQD exchange rate dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices slipped, on Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the opening of the country's stock exchanges.

Our correspondent reported that central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded 149,500 IQD per $100.

Baghdad’s local markets recorded a selling price of 150,500 IQD, with a buying price of 148,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil's exchange shops, the selling price was 149,700 IQD, and the buying price was recorded at 149,600 IQD per $100.