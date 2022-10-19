USD/IQD exchange rate continues to decline

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) continues to decline in the markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, amid rumors about the government's intention to reduce the benchmark to 130,000 IQD to 100 USD.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 146,700 IQD to 100.

The opening rate this morning was 147,000 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

"The rumors that spread recently about reducing the benchmark rate to 130,000 IQD to 100 USD have spurred the people to sell their green bills, which raised the demand for IQD bills," the owner of an exchange company told Shafaq News Agency.

"Brokers exploit these fluctuations to reap the gains," he added, "the parliamentary finance committee refuted what some officials said about the incoming cabinet's willingness to restore the old benchmark."