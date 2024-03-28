USD/IQD exchange rate continue downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar continued their decline against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, reaching 147,350 IQD per $100, a drop from yesterday’s 148,200 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in exchange shops in Baghdad reached 148,250 IQD, while the buying price was 146,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,200 IQD and the buying price reached 147,000 IQD per $100.

In the global arena, The dollar received a boost on Thursday.

Speaking during late US trading hours on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said recent disappointing inflation data affirms the case for the US central bank holding off on cutting its short-term interest rate target.

"There is no rush to cut the policy rate" right now, Waller said in a speech prepared for delivery before an Economic Club of New York gathering.

The dollar index , a measure of the greenback against major peer currencies, ticked up in the wake of Waller's comments and last held mostly unchanged at 104.41. It has gained around 3% so far in 2024, according to reuters.

Meanwhile, although still not far from the 152 mark, the yen was holding its ground against the greenback after Japan's top monetary officials on Wednesday suggested they were ready to intervene.

The Japanese currency was last pinned at 151.37 against the dollar.

Elsewhere, the euro was down 0.11% at $1.0814.. Sterling fell 0.17% to $1.2616.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 1.14% to $69,648.86, as reported by Reuters.