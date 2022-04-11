USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight rise in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147900 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling rates stood at 147900 and 147700 IQD to 100, respectively.