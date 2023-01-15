USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iraqi dinar (IQD) held firm against the US dollar (USD) as the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil closed on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the US dollar at a rate of 157200 Iraqi dinars to 100.

In the capital city of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 158000 and 156750 IQD to 100, respectively.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital stood at 157000 and 156975 IQD to 100, respectively.