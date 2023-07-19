USD/IQD Hold Steady in Baghdad, Rises in Erbil As Exchange Halts on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) held steady as the forex markets closed in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday.

The USD exchange rate remained unchanged at 148,200 IQD to 100 as the two principal forex hubs, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya, closed this afternoon.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,250 and 148,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the US dollar saw a slight increase. The selling and buying rates rose to 148,600 and 148,550 IQD to 100 USD.