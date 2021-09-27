Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USAID allocate a one million dollars program to develop Kurdistan's agricultural field

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-27T05:42:10+0000
USAID allocate a one million dollars program to develop Kurdistan's agricultural field
Shafaq News/ The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Top Mountain organization have allocated a program to operate one million dollars for developing the agricultural field in the Kurdistan Region.

 According to a USAID statement, it has prepared, in partnership with the Top Mountain organization, a program to revitalize and develop agricultural businesses.

 The statement said that the program aims to increase the competitiveness of Iraqi local agricultural products.

 It explained that the revitalization and development program for business in the agricultural sector will be a reason to support very small, small, and medium commercial enterprises and newly established businesses in the field of agriculture and the private commercial sector, indicating that this will be implemented through financial grants in the form of machines, services, and technical cooperation to increase capabilities, productivity and facilitating joint work.

related

World military spending rises to almost $2 trillion in 2020

Date: 2021-05-17 08:48:04
World military spending rises to almost $2 trillion in 2020

Construction contracting dropped by +3% in 2020, Ministry of Planning says

Date: 2021-05-26 07:11:57
Construction contracting dropped by +3% in 2020, Ministry of Planning says

Importing eggs destroys the domestic poultry sector, official says

Date: 2021-07-07 10:08:35
Importing eggs destroys the domestic poultry sector, official says

A government source comments on the dollar prices' recent rise

Date: 2021-08-08 10:22:56
A government source comments on the dollar prices' recent rise

Annual inflation index accelerate in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-08 12:06:17
Annual inflation index accelerate in Iraq

The National Retirement Authority clarifies

Date: 2020-09-05 14:41:03
The National Retirement Authority clarifies

Tax laws in Iraq are outdated, change is a must; MP says

Date: 2021-08-15 11:52:41
Tax laws in Iraq are outdated, change is a must; MP says

The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"

Date: 2020-12-02 19:22:15
The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"