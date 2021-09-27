USAID allocate a one million dollars program to develop Kurdistan's agricultural field

Shafaq News/ The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Top Mountain organization have allocated a program to operate one million dollars for developing the agricultural field in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a USAID statement, it has prepared, in partnership with the Top Mountain organization, a program to revitalize and develop agricultural businesses.

The statement said that the program aims to increase the competitiveness of Iraqi local agricultural products.

It explained that the revitalization and development program for business in the agricultural sector will be a reason to support very small, small, and medium commercial enterprises and newly established businesses in the field of agriculture and the private commercial sector, indicating that this will be implemented through financial grants in the form of machines, services, and technical cooperation to increase capabilities, productivity and facilitating joint work.