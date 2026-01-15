US oil prices fall more than $1 as Trump’s comments ease Iran tension fears

Shafaq News

US oil prices fell more than $1 in early Asian trade on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding, easing fears of supply disruptions and possible military action against Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $60.78 a barrel at 2322 GMT, down $1.24, or 2%, from the previous day's close.

WTI had settled more than 1% higher on Wednesday, then gave back most of those gains after Trump's remarks reduced concerns over a potential US attack on Iran and supply disruptions.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News.