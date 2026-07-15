US investment dominates al-Zaidi's Washington meetings

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi pressed for expanded US financing and investment in Iraq across a series of meetings in Washington, his media office said on Wednesday.

Al-Zaidi discussed with Ben Black, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the institution's participation in infrastructure reconstruction and financing partnerships across the energy, transportation, agriculture, digital economy, and services sectors. Black affirmed readiness to enter the Iraqi market and to contribute to the Iraqi Development Fund, a state investment vehicle.

The Iraqi government announced the fund last month at a lower figure. Government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi said the Council of Ministers had approved a development fund project backed by international guarantees and contributions valued at $150 billion, intended to deliver economic stability through investment.

During a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, al-Zaidi said Iraq was entering a new phase focused on building a sovereign state free of corruption, and Iraqis would see results over the coming year in energy, investment, and stability, alongside reform of the banking, insurance, tax, and customs sectors.Bessent expressed US support for shifting the bilateral relationship from a military presence toward investment and economicdevelopment.

Al-Zaidi also held talks with a group of former US ambassadors to Iraq.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at the White House: A sustainable partnership or continued crisis management?