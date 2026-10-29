Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar held steady against the Iraqi dinar at Thursday’s close in Baghdad and Erbil, trading around 167,900 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,500 dinars and bought it at 167,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 167,750 dinars and buying prices at 167,650 dinars.