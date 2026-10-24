Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 169,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,500 dinars and bought it at 168,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,800 dinars and buying prices at 168,700 dinars.