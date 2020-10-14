US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar rose in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan Region today, Wednesday, October 14.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 124100 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 124100 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices rose in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 124,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 123500 dinars, for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil the dollar rate also witnessed a rise, as the selling price reached 124,200 while the purchase price amounted to 124,000 for every 100 dollars.