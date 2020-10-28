US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar rose in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan on Wednesday, October 28.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 125,200 Iraqi dinars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 125,200 dinars, for every 100 US dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the local markets in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 125,500 Iraqi dinars, and the purchase price amounted to 124,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar prices have also witnessed a rise, as for every 100 dollars, the selling price reached 125400 per hundred dollars, while the purchase price amounted to 125,000.