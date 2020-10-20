US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan continued to decline for the third day in a row.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 124,100 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 124,050 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling and buying prices also decreased in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 124,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 123500 dinars, for every 100 US dollars.

As for Erbil, the dollar ​​prices also witnessed a decline, as the selling price reached 124,100 per hundred dollars, while the purchase by 124,000 per hundred US dollars.