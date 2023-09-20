US dollar exchange rate declines in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices fell with the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening in Baghdad to record 155,600 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, as the selling price reached 156,500 dinars. In comparison, the purchasing price reached 154,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 155,800 dinars, and the purchasing price reached 155,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.