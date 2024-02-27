US dollar drops against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the closure of stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the closure of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 151,000 IQD per 100 dollars. In comparison, they recorded 151,300 IQD this morning.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 152,000 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 150,000 IQD.