US dollar drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while recording 148,500 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at Baghdad currency exchange stores were 149,250 IQD and 147,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,900.