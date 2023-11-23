US Dollar sees decline against Iraqi dinar amid closed stock markets

Shafaq News/ The US exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar declined on Thursday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar price in Baghdad recorded 158,900 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, compared to the morning rate of 159,750 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

In local markets in Baghdad, selling prices in exchange shops also experienced a drop, with the selling price reaching 160,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was at 157,750 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar registered a decline, with the selling price reaching 158,700 dinars for every 100 dollars and the purchasing price standing at 158,600 dinars for every 100 dollars. The fluctuation in exchange rates comes against the backdrop of closed stock markets and ongoing economic dynamics in the region.