US Dollar exchange rates stabilize against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates for the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable on Sunday at the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, following the conclusion of the Eid holiday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 147,300 dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. These rates are the same as those recorded last Tuesday when the Eid al-Adha holiday commenced.

Meanwhile, the exchange rates for the dollar in local currency exchange shops in the markets of Baghdad remained steady. The selling price reached 148,500 dinars, while the buying rates were at 146,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar's exchange rate also remained stable. The selling price stood at 147,300 dinars, while the buying rates were at 147,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars.