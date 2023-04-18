US Dollar Surges Against Iraqi Dinar on Baghdad and Erbil Stock Exchanges

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday at the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, as well as in the exchange shops in local markets, according to a report by Shafaq News agency.

As of Tuesday morning, the exchange rate for 100 dollars was 144,300 dinars, compared to 144,100 dinars on Monday.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad also increased, with the selling price reaching 145,250 dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying price at 143,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

The price of the dollar rose in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the selling price at 144,400 dinars, and the buying price at 142,400 dinars per 100 dollars.