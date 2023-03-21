US Dollar Strengthening Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad Stock Exchange

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

The central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded a rate of 156,350 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars in the morning, compared to Monday's rate of 155,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

Local markets in Baghdad also witnessed an increase in buying and selling prices, with the selling price reaching 157,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and the purchase price at 155,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

However, the stock exchange in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, did not trade due to an official holiday.