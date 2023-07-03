US Dollar Slightly Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a slight increase today, Monday, at the central stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 147,400 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars this morning, compared to 147,300 dinars recorded on the previous Sunday.
In the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices in exchange shops remained stable, with a selling price of 148,500 dinars and a purchase price of 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.
Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar prices showed no change, with a selling price of 147,300 dinars and a purchase price of 147,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.