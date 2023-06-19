US Dollar Exchange Rate Slightly Decreases Against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped slightly on the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 146,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning. This shows a decrease compared to yesterday morning's rate of 146,950 dinars.

Similarly, the buying and selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also witnessed a decline. The selling price reached 147,500 dinars, while the purchase price was 145,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the dollar also edged lower. The selling price was 146,700 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 146,650 dinars for 100 dollars.