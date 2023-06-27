US Dollar Exchange Rate Decreases Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar experienced a decline today, Tuesday, on the central stock exchange in Baghdad and in Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning. This is a decrease compared to yesterday morning, Monday, when prices were recorded at 147,800 dinars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices in exchange shops also declined. The selling price reached 148,500 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar's selling price decreased to 147,350 dinars, with a purchase price of 147,250 dinars for 100 dollars.