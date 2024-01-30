U.S. dollar climbs against the Iraqi dinar

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that U.S. dollar prices rose with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while yesterday's price was 151,400.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad, reached 153,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price recorded 151,000.