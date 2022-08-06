Report

U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-06T05:53:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq averaged 369 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on the weekend. 

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 6.196 million bpd last week, up by 847 thousand bpd from 5.349 million bpd the week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.673 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 815 and 500 thousand bpd, respectively. 

Iraq and Columbia supplied the U.S. with 369 and 328 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Ecuador amounted to 243 thousand bpd only. Imports from Brazil and Nigeria amounted to 211 and 57 thousand bpd, respectively, during the same period.

