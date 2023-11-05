U.S. Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices increased today, Sunday, in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
According to Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices rose at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 163,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while yesterday, Saturday, the prices were 162,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.
Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, reaching a selling price of 164,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 162,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase in exchange shops, with a selling price of 163,050 dinars per dollar and a buying price of 162,950 dinars per 100 dollars.