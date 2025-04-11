Turkiye to finalize Iraq deal on Development Road Project

Shafaq News/ Turkiye plans to finalize an agreement with Iraq “very soon” on the Development Road project, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Friday.

“Turkiye is a natural bridge on the East-West corridor connecting Asia and Europe,” Uraloglu told Hurriyet Daily News. “It is a key player in the North-South corridors stretching from the Caucasus to Africa,” he added, emphasizing Ankara’s growing influence in transcontinental logistics.

He highlighted Turkiye’s strategic geographic and economic location, describing it as central to both the Middle Corridor initiative and the Development Road project. “Turkiye serves as the cornerstone for the secure operation of intercontinental transport routes,” Uraloglu said. “With additional links to these main arteries, the country’s transport capacity will increase several times over.”

In turn, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat addressed broader shifts in the global economic landscape. “The global economy has experienced deep transformations and significant shocks in recent years, leading to divergence and slower growth,” he said.

Bolat warned of rising challenges in the international trade environment, pointing to “unequal competitive conditions, trade tensions between major economic blocs, supply chain disruptions, logistical barriers, and geopolitical conflicts.”

The Development Road project, which envisions a vast network of railways and highways connecting the Iraqi port of Al-Faw to Turkish territory, is poised to become a key trade corridor linking the Gulf to Europe and Asia, offering an alternative to existing routes and reinforcing Turkiye’s role as a regional logistics hub.